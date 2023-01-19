Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 24,431 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 92% compared to the average volume of 12,737 call options.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXS traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. 1,533,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,975,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,992,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

