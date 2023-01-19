Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $20.73

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.23. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 214,135 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 168.9% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 179,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

