Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 506,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 693,276 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 783,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.30. 121,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,561. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

