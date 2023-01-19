Disciplined Investments LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $229.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $297.84.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
