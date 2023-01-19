Disciplined Investments LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $229.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $297.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.