Disciplined Investments LLC Has $797,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,813,419 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37.

