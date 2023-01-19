Disciplined Investments LLC Has $8.20 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IWF stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.54. 73,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,251. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.92 and a 200-day moving average of $226.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

