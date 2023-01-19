Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 5,043 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,930,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,351 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,251. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

