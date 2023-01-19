Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 979 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 145,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,157. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

