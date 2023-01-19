Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 231,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 99,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. 210,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,854. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

