Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “focus list” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

NYSE DG opened at $226.23 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

