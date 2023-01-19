Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Shares of DLTR opened at $144.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average of $151.36. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,952,000 after acquiring an additional 579,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

