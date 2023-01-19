Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Maxwell Simkoff Sells 26,387 Shares

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 26,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $14,248.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,276,820 shares in the company, valued at $24,989,482.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 72,546 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $29,743.86.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,552 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $12,521.52.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 10,719 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $5,359.50.

On Thursday, October 27th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 13,874 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $7,075.74.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 27,862 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $13,931.00.

Doma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOMA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 247,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,928. The company has a market cap of $174.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $107.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 49.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Doma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Doma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Doma by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Doma by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Doma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Doma to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

