Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $429.00 at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $441.00 to $429.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.24.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.77. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $474.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.