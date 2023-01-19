Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,403. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $698.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 185.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196,039 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

