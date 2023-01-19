Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

NYSE:LPG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 726,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,403. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

