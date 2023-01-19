dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in December

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

dormakaba Stock Performance

Shares of DRRKF remained flat at $366.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.89 and its 200-day moving average is $454.28. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $335.15 and a fifty-two week high of $366.69.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

