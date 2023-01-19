Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,551 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 85,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.