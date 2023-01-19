Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.