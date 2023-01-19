Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

