Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 539 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $126.43 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

