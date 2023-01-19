Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $862.40

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 862.40 ($10.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,064 ($12.98). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($12.63), with a volume of 269,954 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($15.01) to GBX 1,130 ($13.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.42) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.81) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,185 ($14.46).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 991.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 863.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Dunelm Group

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.31), for a total value of £436,654.08 ($532,829.87).

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.