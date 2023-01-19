Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Up 3.2%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.18. 342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.