Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.85

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.85 and traded as high as $52.75. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 228,044 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $708.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

