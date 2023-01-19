EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stake Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EchoStar worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

EchoStar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,288. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.10 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

