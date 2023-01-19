Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.95 Per Share

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

EGL stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 218.50 ($2.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,220. The company has a market cap of £245.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 252 ($3.08).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

