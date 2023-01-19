Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.95 Per Share

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
EGL stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 218.50 ($2.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,220. The company has a market cap of £245.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 252 ($3.08).
