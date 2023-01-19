Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 6.0% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.63% of Ecolab worth $258,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,496. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

