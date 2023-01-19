EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Shares Up 33.5%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) shot up 33.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.67. 6,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 2,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. is a health technology company, which engages in the provision of online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. Its technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.