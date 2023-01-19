Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Elastic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Elastic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Elastic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

