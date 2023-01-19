Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 1,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ELEEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
