Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $95,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,077 shares of company stock valued at $98,937,467. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.0 %
Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.84. 31,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,768. The company has a market cap of $334.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.85 and a 200-day moving average of $337.78.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
