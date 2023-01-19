Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $95,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,077 shares of company stock valued at $98,937,467. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.84. 31,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,768. The company has a market cap of $334.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.85 and a 200-day moving average of $337.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

