Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,345 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 134,500.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $252.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.05. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

