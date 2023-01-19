Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

PTEN stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.33. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -22.38%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

