Ellevest Inc. Decreases Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,159 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 131.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

