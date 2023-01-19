Ellevest Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.95.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $231.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average is $204.77.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

