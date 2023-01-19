Ellevest Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in GSK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after acquiring an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,116,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,227 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,535 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

