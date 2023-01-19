Ellevest Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.