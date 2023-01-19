Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,669,000 after buying an additional 51,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 725.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,529,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,812.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,512.04 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,484.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,515.73. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.