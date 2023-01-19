Ellevest Inc. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.