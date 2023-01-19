Ellevest Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Down 1.6 %

BKNG opened at $2,296.45 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,037.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,914.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

