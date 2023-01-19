Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of BXP stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

