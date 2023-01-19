ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Down 0.3%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €7.80 ($8.48) and last traded at €7.91 ($8.59). 37,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.93 ($8.62).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIL2 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.24) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Monday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.30 million and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.20.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

