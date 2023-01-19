Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42.

