Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 643.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 115,044 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

