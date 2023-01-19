Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.62 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

McKesson Trading Down 1.3 %

MCK stock opened at $378.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.08. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.