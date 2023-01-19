Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

