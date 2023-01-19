Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,783 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,358,000. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.69.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.