Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 6,291 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

