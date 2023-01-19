Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

