Enigma Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $76,352.63 and approximately $88,976.47 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00426212 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,198.90 or 0.29916960 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00767839 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.