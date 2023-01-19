Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.69. 17,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,486,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enovix Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,356.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 899,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,356.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,870. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 113.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 52.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after buying an additional 418,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

